Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.24

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.24 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 42949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $898.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

