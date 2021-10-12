Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. 1,892,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average is $133.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

