SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 20,900 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 429,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

