SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 20,900 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 429,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.
A number of brokerages have commented on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
