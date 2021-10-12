SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $120,450.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 429,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,672. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

