SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $120,450.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.
Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 429,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,672. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
