Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 890 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SMTC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. 218,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,265. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
