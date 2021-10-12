Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 890 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. 218,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,265. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.