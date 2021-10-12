Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of ST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

