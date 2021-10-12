Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Reaches $92.83 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $92.83 million and $54.99 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005526 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.