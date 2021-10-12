Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.90. 47,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 99,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SERA. Citigroup began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.