Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,669 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of Seres Therapeutics worth $153,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

