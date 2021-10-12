Serum (SRM) Market Cap Achieves $967.31 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.26 or 0.00012748 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $967.31 million and approximately $190.69 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00218987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092859 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

