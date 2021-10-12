ServiceNow (NOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $639.00 to $705.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $667.00 to $784.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/20/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $13.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.13. 796,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,915. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

