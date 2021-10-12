Seth Jaffe Sells 39,830 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after buying an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $71,248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 292,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

