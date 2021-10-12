Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,603.02

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,603.02 ($34.01) and traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.60). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,613 ($34.14), with a volume of 450,876 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,770.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,603.02. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

