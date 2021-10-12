SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,799 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

