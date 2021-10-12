SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 218.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM stock opened at $576.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $609.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.