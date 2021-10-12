SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

