SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.94 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.