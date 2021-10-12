SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 317.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 60.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

