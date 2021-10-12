SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 356,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.52% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 594.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 159,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

