SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,219 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $283,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 268.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

