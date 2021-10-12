SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

