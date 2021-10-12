SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,690 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

