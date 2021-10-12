SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.63.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.