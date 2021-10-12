Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 4.6%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $814.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.55.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.