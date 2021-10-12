Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

SJR opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

