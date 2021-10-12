Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.32. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

SHERF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.