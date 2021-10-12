Shield Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $49,341.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00008295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.09 million and $49,341.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

