Shivom (OMX) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00207933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091594 BTC.

OMX is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

