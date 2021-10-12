Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 6.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $51,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

NYSE SHOP traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,366.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,471.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,356.83. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.