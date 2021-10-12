Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Drops By 98.4%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,457,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABQQ remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

