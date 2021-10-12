Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Drops By 98.4%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,457,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ABQQ remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About AB International Group
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.