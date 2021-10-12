Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Declines By 91.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AABVF remained flat at $$0.12 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,499. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

