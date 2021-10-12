Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Declines By 91.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AABVF remained flat at $$0.12 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,499. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
