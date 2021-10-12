Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Declines By 100.0%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALFFF stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

