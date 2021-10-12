Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Declines By 82.5%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $562,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $324,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAMC traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,908. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.80. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

