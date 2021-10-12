Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 84.5%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the September 15th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 15,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,544. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRLFF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.