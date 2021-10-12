Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 93.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLLNY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 41,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.06.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.