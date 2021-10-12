Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Decreases By 81.8%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CMAKY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824. China Minsheng Banking has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.