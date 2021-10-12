Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Rises By 3,530.2%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 3,530.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CELZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590,287. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

