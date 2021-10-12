Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 89.8%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

