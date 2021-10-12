Short Interest in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Grows By 2,200.0%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:DPSI remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

