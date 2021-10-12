Short Interest in Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS) Drops By 99.3%

Electronic Control Security Inc. (OTCMKTS:EKCS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKCS remained flat at $$0.30 on Tuesday. Electronic Control Security has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It also involves in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program.

