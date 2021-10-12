Short Interest in FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Declines By 95.7%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FAR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,009. FAR has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

