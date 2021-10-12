Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Grows By 1,600.0%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $$5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

