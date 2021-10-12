Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Expands By 609.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 609.7% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FHS stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,511. First High-School Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

