Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Drops By 88.7%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 12,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

