Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Expands By 742.9%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,026. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

