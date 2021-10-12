Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declines By 92.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

