Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Grows By 731.0%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a growth of 731.0% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FEDU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.05. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

