Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Declines By 96.9%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $$17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.