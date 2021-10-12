Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Drops By 99.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.