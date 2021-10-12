Short Interest in Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Declines By 90.0%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS GRPBF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Grupo Lala has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

